CRUMPLER — The N.C. 16 convenience center will be opening sooner than expected, according to Ashe County Clerk Ann Clark.
The convenience center will open to the public beginning Wednesday, Nov. 27. The site was closed for repairs starting Nov. 18 and was expected to remain closed until Monday, Dec. 2. Repairs including repaving, installing a new recycling compactor and the correction of an ongoing stormwater issue.
For more information, contact the Ashe County Environmental Services Office at (336) 846-3721.
