RALEIGH — The number of COVID-19 cases in N.C. rose to at least 2,635, with 34 dead, according to the Raleigh News & Observer as of 12 p.m. on April 5.
The daily North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services update on April 5 had the numbers at 2,585 positive cases and 31 dead in 89 counties.
“Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people in North Carolina who have or had COVID-19," N.C. DHHS stated.
The N.C. DHHS's website is updated once a day in the morning. The data on the News & Observer is updated throughout the day.
Watauga County has eight reported cases, including a non-resident with the virus who is self-isolating in the county, according to AppHealthCare, the district health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties.
Caldwell County has 11 reported cases, including six reported on April 4, while Wilkes County has four reported cases and one death. Ashe County reported its first COVID-19 case on April 3. Avery County has no reported cases, according to the N.C. DHHS. Johnson County (Tenn.) has two reported cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
261 people are currently hospitalized as of April 5, according to the N.C. DHHS.
According to the N.C. DHHS, 41 percent of the positive test results are in people aged 25-49, while 28 percent are in people aged 50-64 and 21 percent are in people aged 65 and older.
The deaths in N.C. from COVID-19 have primarily been in people 65 and up (84 percent), according to the N.C. DHHS data.
A total of 40,045 tests have been completed, according to the N.C. DHHS as of April 5. The number of tests completed comes from the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs, the agency stated.
According to the N.C. DHHS, test data and the number of positive cases going back by a rolling period of 10 days could be incomplete.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported 312,481 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 12:09 p.m. April 5, with 8,503 reported deaths. The university also reports that 15,044 patients have recovered from the virus nationwide.
More Information
- Centers for Disease Control: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
- NCDHHS: ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus
- AppHealthCare: www.apphealthcare.com
- Appalachian Regional Healthcare System: apprhs.org/COVID19
