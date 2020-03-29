Editor's note: Ashe Post & Times will update numbers listed in this story throughout the day to reflect any changes as they become available.
RALEIGH — The Raleigh News & Observer reported that 1,047 people in North Carolina have tested positive for COVID-19 as of 10:45 a.m. Sunday, March 29.
At least four people with COVID-19 have died in North Carolina as of March 29, according to the newspaper, including residents from Cabarrus, Harnett, Johnston and Rowan counties and a Virginia resident traveling in the state.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that 1,040 people had tested positive for COVID-19, and 91 people were currently hospitalized due to the virus as of 10:35 a.m. Sunday, March 29.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS.
DHHS has acknowledged that case counts don’t give a full picture of how widespread COVID-19 is in the state, the newspaper reported. Not all patients with the illness are tested, and the county and state health departments said this week they are prioritizing people with urgent medical needs and health care workers for testing.
According to reporting by the newspaper, of March 28, more than two-thirds of North Carolina’s counties had reported at least one case. The counties with the highest number of cases are Mecklenburg with 299, Wake County with 134 and Durham with 103 positive cases.
"Zack Moore, the state’s epidemiologist, has said the gap between the counts and reality will only grow as the virus becomes more widespread," the newspaper reported
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported 124,763 COVID-19 cases in the U.S. as of 10:03 a.m. March 29, with 2,191 deaths related to the virus and 2,612 people reported to have recovered.
As of March 29, N.C. DHHS reported that 18,945 tests had been conducted by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial laboratories.
AppHealthCare, the public health department serving Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties, reported the fifth positive test result in Watauga County on March 27. The person was identified as an Appalachian State University student by AppHealthCare with had travel history and has been in isolation since being tested. According to the university, the student had not been on campus since March 4 and has been self-quarantined since returning to the United States. The local public health staff have identified the person's close contacts, who have also been in quarantine.
No positive test results have been reported in Ashe and Avery counties.
AppHealthCare reported that it had collected 67 tests in Watauga County as of March 27, while outside agencies had reported a total of 140 tests in the county. In Ashe County, the health department had collected four tests by March 27, while outside agencies had collected a total of 25 tests to date for the county. The Toe River Health District reported on March 27 the department had conducted 42 tests in Avery County, with 24 coming back negative and 18 pending.
