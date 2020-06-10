RALEIGH — The state’s governor and health secretary on June 8 expressed concerns that North Carolina’s COVID-19 trends are accelerating in the wrong direction, as that day marked the highest number of virus-related hospitalizations in the state at 739 and June 6 marked the highest number of new cases reported in one day, at 1,370.
N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen also said that the percent of tests that are positive statewide is now among the highest in the nation — the percentage has been fluctuating between 9 and 10 percent since June 3. Cohen said on June 5 that she received a call expressing concerns about North Carolina’s numbers from Dr. Deborah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
“I am concerned,” Cohen said. “These trends moving in the wrong direction is a signal we need to take very seriously.”
Cohen said the state will continue to ramp up testing and work closely with health departments on contact tracing for positive cases. In addition to anyone with COVID-19-like symptoms and anyone who is at high risk for severe illness, the state is urging the following groups of people to seek testing:
Anyone who has attended a mass gathering, including a protest;
Anyone who works in a setting at higher risk of exposure, such as a grocery store, restaurant, gas station or child care program;
People who live or work in high-risk settings such as long-term facilities, homeless shelters, correctional facilities or food processing facilities.
“We must remember that this virus is still out there and can be deadly,” Gov. Roy Cooper said.
Following are updates on COVID-19 cases and test numbers in the U.S., North Carolina and in High Country counties. The following reports may differ from other sources due to the varied reporting times of multiple health agencies and other sources.
N.C. and U.S. Cases
NC US
Cases 35,624 1,951,722
Deaths 1,032 110,771
Hospitalized 739 N/A
Recovered 23,653 506,637
Sources of North Carolina data include the Raleigh News & Observer (June 8) and NCDHHS (June 8). The numbers reported by the newspaper and NCDHHS, including the NCDHHS interactive graphic below this article, may differ as the newspaper updates numbers throughout the day while NCDHHS updates numbers once daily. The number of hospitalized patients represents those currently hospitalized in reporting hospitals and is not a cumulative total of people hospitalized. The estimate of people who have recovered is provided by NCDHHS once per week, on Mondays, and is based on the estimated median recovery time for non-hospitalized cases and for hospitalized cases. U.S. data is from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine (June 8).
High Country Cases
Cases Active Recovered Deaths
Wat. 33 20 N/A 0
Ashe 40 8 N/A 1
Avery 8 6 2 0
Cald. 196 105 91 3
Wilkes 509 N/A 473 6
Sources of case information in Watauga and surrounding counties include AppHealthCare (June 8), the Raleigh News & Observer (June 8), NCDHHS (June 8), Caldwell County Health Department (June 8), Wilkes Health (June 8) Toe River Health District (June 8) and Tennessee Department of Health (June 8). Not all counties report the same categories of data.
According to AppHealthCare, four residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 thus far in Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties. AppHealthCare also reports that 34 people have tested positive in its three-county service area who are not residents of Watauga, Ashe or Alleghany counties. As of June 8, the health department is also currently monitoring 26 people in Watauga County, 34 people in Ashe and no people who reside outside of the three-county area due to those people being exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case. These individuals are currently in quarantine and monitoring their symptoms.
Testing Numbers
State/County Tests Completed
N.C. 520,113
Watauga 844
Ashe 333
Avery 645
Caldwell 4,038
Wilkes N/A
The above testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include AppHealthCare (June 8), NCDHHS (June 8), Toe River Health District (June 8), Caldwell County Health Department (June 8) and Tennessee Department of Health (June 8). Wilkes Health is not reporting the number of tests completed.
The Tennessee Department of Health totals include the sum of negative tests and confirmed cases for each county but might not reflect pending tests.
