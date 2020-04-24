RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper announced on April 24 that NC public schools will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 academic year and students will continue with remote instruction.
Ashe County Schools Superintendent Phyllis Yates continues to provide updates for students and families through Connect 5 phone calls each evening. In her message on Friday evening, she shared information about an addendum prepared by school administrators to adjust remote learning methods.
The plan and additional information can be accessed HERE.
Yates said this is a working document intended to help teachers and staff better meet the needs of students and parents, while also keeping in mind that those at home in the community are dealing with remote learning in their own way.
The final grading guidance approved by the State Board of Education and a one-page FAQ document on grading and student promotion is also included in the addendum. Yates asks that students and parents closely read the documents and reach out to teachers, principals or district administrators with any questions or concerns.
State Superintendent Mark Johnson said that while there was hope for schools to eventually reopen this school year, the current COVID-19 situation in NC does not make that possible.
“Teachers, staff, and students were hopeful that they could return to the classroom, but that is just not practical at this point,” said Johnson. “However, I want to assure everyone that this will not be the new normal. While this crisis has forced us to be reactive over the last month, plans for next school year are already underway and will be proactive. We will share more on these proactive measures soon.”
The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has continued to work to ensure that students and families have the resources they need. Resources include providing ways to get instructional materials to students and also making sure they have access to things such as proper nutrition. DPI has also been working closely with local school districts to provide whatever assistance they might need during this time.
At a special called meeting on April 23, the State Board of Education approved a plan on how grading will work in public schools for the current school year. Information on that plan can be found HERE.
Eric Davis, Chairman of the State Board of Education, provided a statement following Gov. Cooper's decision on April 24.
Davis said the state's schools will continue to play a critical role in response to this public health emergency as school buildings will continue to be used strategically to address student needs.
According to Davis, teachers and school employees are to continue to work and they remain eligible to be paid. Hourly employees remain important for instructional purposes and to fulfilling urgent emergency needs. Davis said local leaders should continue to assign duties to valuable classified staff members to keep them working.
"We need their help to continue to improve our emergency efforts. Teachers remain working and their efforts are vital for supporting our school children and their families. Districts should remain sensitive to employees’ particular health concerns, and CDC and DHHS public health guidance," Davis said. "Remote work is a viable option that we all encourage, and local schools should take full advantage."
According to Davis, the next few months will require the State Board of Education to pivot from their initial response to a recovery response. Necessary recovery will require state and local leaders to identify and allocate critical resources. Davis said such resources will be necessary to support the availability of nutritious meals and provide opportunities to reconnect students who, in some cases, have experienced a significant pause in their instructional journeys. In addition, resources will also be necessary to provide training and support for educators who have been challenged to rethink instructional design and delivery.
"North Carolina is home to seven majestic lighthouses, symbols of strength, hope for the weary, beacons of safety in rough waters. Like a mighty lighthouse, we will continue to stand our ground with an unwavering commitment to endure the challenges thrust upon us by COVID-19," Davis said. "We will rely on our resilience to maintain excellence in education while we continue to provide hope and needed support to the children, families, and North Carolina’s public schools."
