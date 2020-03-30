RALEIGH — The Raleigh News & Observer reported that the number of positive COVID-19 cases North Carolina neared 1,400 Monday, March 30.
Seven people with COVID-19 have died in North Carolina as of March 30 and 1,373 tested positive for the virus statewide, according to the newspaper as of 9 p.m. The seven deaths included residents from Cabarrus, Harnett, Johnston and Rowan counties and a Virginia resident traveling in the state.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that 1,307 people had tested positive for COVID-19, and 137 people were currently hospitalized due to the virus as of 11 a.m. on Monday, March 30.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS.
DHHS has acknowledged that case counts don’t give a full picture of how widespread COVID-19 is in the state, the newspaper reported. Not all patients with the illness are tested, and the county and state health departments said this week they are prioritizing people with urgent medical needs and health care workers for testing.
According to reporting by the newspaper, of March 30, nearly four out of five of North Carolina’s counties had reported at least one case. The counties with the highest number of cases are Mecklenburg with 382, Wake County with 180 and Durham with 118 positive cases.
"Zack Moore, the state’s epidemiologist, has said the gap between the counts and reality will only grow as the virus becomes more widespread," the newspaper reported.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported 163,429 COVID-19 cases in the U.S. as of 8:08 p.m. on March 30, with 3,008 deaths related to the virus and 5,764 people reported to have recovered.
As of March 30, N.C. DHHS reported that 20,864 tests had been conducted by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial laboratories.
AppHealthCare, the public health department serving Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties, reported the fifth positive test result in Watauga County on March 27. The person was identified as an Appalachian State University student by AppHealthCare with had travel history and has been in isolation since being tested. According to the university, the student had not been on campus since March 4 and has been self-quarantined since returning to the United States. The local public health staff have identified the person's close contacts, who have also been in quarantine.
No positive test results have been reported in Ashe and Avery counties.
AppHealthCare reported that it had collected 68 tests in Watauga County as of March 30, while outside agencies had reported a total of 150 tests in the county.
In Ashe County, the health department had collected five tests by March 30, while outside agencies had collected a total of 26 tests to date for the county.
The Toe River Health District reported on March 30 the department had conducted 47 tests in Avery County, with 34 coming back negative and 13 pending. Public Health Nursing Supervisor Deborah Gragg said there have been 0 positive tests to date.
MORE INFORMATION
Centers for Disease Control: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
NCDHHS: ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus
AppHealthCare: www.apphealthcare.com
Appalachian Regional Healthcare System: apprhs.org/COVID19
