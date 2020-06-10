Millions of high school seniors have dealt with the cancelation of important dates they have waited for, including senior prom and graduation ceremonies, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These kids are missing out on the one, single solitary thing students have dreamed about since high schools were established: putting on that cap and gown, walking across that stage, and hearing their loved ones cheer when their names are called,” said Jaren Doby MSW, LCSW.
Doby is a therapist at Novant Health Psychiatric Associates in Huntersville, who counsels families and individuals during tough times. He is originally from Greensboro and completed his undergraduate degree at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He later earned his graduate degree through the Joint Master of Social Work program from UNC-G and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
He has worked in mental health services for 13 years and has provided assistance to those from as young as age 5 to geriatrics.
Doby said their schedule has been booked as a result of the pandemic and the impact felt by high school students has been intertwined with all other life adjustments his clients have been experiencing
“Fortunately, my high school clients that I see and my parents that I may see on an individual basis, that are parents to high school-aged children, this has been something that has naturally been able to come out through our interactions,” Doby said. “This is something that we have been seeing more of.”
As a provider, Doby said it is important that he and other therapists are able to be supportive during these times and are creative in their approach.
“It has challenged us as providers in different ways to make sure we are stepping out of our comfort zones and really going that extra mile to really make sure that we are able to service our patients to the best way that we can,” Doby said. “This is actually helping in and aiding to making other providers better, this has definitely made me better as a provider as well.”
According to Doby, the 24 hour helpline is one of, if not the most reliable service offered by Novant Health. The helpline can be reached at (800) 718-3550.
By calling the provided number, people experiencing emotional distress are immediately placed in contact with a master’s level therapist.
Doby offered some guidance for parents of high school seniors who are struggling with the emotional toll of COVID-19 and the events that were canceled as a result of the virus.
Doby recommends that parents practice compassion and listen more than they talk.
“It is important during this time, a very sensitive time, to treat them how they want to be treated,” Doby said. “There are some kids that want to be able to celebrate in some manner to be able to process this, there are others that are just happy that they’re done. But take an opportunity to have those conversations.”
He also recommended talking with other parents, family members and friends who are going through the similar situation as a means of providing support to one another.
“Remember: You are not alone in this frightening time. Countless other seniors are dealing with the same situation,” Doby said. “But human beings are adaptable, brave and resilient. We’ve made it through some terrible times. In the face of adversity, we always find our most noble selves and rise again.”
Novant Health is providing more than 5,000 appointments per day.
“I think Novant Health has done an amazing job being able to switch over to virtual,” Doby said.
Due to COVID-19 there has been a huge increase in the need for virtual healthcare services.
Doby said he has experienced great relief from patients being able to have their needs addressed immediately and from the comfort of their homes.
Novant Health does offer virtual sessions for all of its services and anyone in need is more than welcome to make an appointment.
Doctors and other providers at Novant Health have addressed popular questions and concerns in a series titled “Navigating COVID: Back to Life”. The articles, which range from tips on how to stay safe while traveling by airplane or staying safe at hair and nail salons, can be accessed at novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/.
