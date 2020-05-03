RALEIGH — North Carolina's COVID-19 confirmed case count rose to 11,743 as of 5 p.m. Sunday, May 3, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. The newspaper reported that 432 people have died from the virus statewide.
The fifth positive case for Ashe County was reported on April 29 by AppHealthCare. According to information provided by the local health department, the case is linked to an ongoing investigation with a known outbreak in a food processing facility in another county. Public health staff have identified close contacts, and they are in quarantine.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 11,664 laboratory confirmed cases statewide with 475 currently hospitalized with the virus as of 11 a.m. May 3. NCDHHS also reported 422 deaths statewide by May 3. In the information updated daily on its website, NCDHHS has not been providing a count of persons statewide who have recovered from the virus.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by NCDHHS.
Nationwide, 1,143,433 people had tested positive with the virus according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine as of 2 p.m. on May 3. The university also reported that there were over 3 million confirmed cases globally.
NCDHHS reported on May 3 that 143,835 tests for COVID-19 had been conducted statewide by the State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs. As of April 30, AppHealthCare, the health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties, reported that to date, it had collected a total of 6 tests and outside agencies had collected 69 tests in Ashe County.
Nine county residents and one traveler have tested positive for the virus in Watauga, according to AppHealthCare. The most recent confirmed case was announced on April 29. According to the release, the case is in isolation outside of Watauga County and has been during the infectious period that would have posed risk to the Watauga community. The local health department staff have identified close contacts who are in quarantine.
AppHealthCare spokesperson Melissa Bracey said that as of April 22, the department was not aware that any of those patients were severely ill, and none have required hospitalization.
Caldwell County leads surrounding counties in numbers of confirmed cases with 26 as of April 23, while Wilkes has reported 21 cases and one death and Avery has reported no positive tests, according to the News & Observer. In Tennessee, Johnson County has three confirmed cases and Carter County has 12 confirmed cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.