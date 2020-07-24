RALEIGH — North Carolina's COVID-19 confirmed case count hit 108,995 as of 4:45 p.m. Friday, July 24, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. The newspaper reported that 1,746 people have died from the virus statewide.
AppHealthCare reported May 26 that one person in Ashe County has died due to complications from COVID-19. It is the first, and to date only, death related to COVID-19 in Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga.
On July 24, AppHealthCare reported that the total number of active cases in Ashe County is 26. According to AppHealthCare, active cases are defined as the number of individuals who are currently isolated in Ashe County. The COVID-19 positive case count, which is a cumulative case count since testing began, is 86 for Ashe County.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 108,995 laboratory confirmed cases statewide with 1,182 currently hospitalized with the virus as of noon July 24. NCDHHS also reported 1,746 deaths statewide. In the information updated daily on its website, NCDHHS has not been providing a count of persons statewide who have recovered from the virus.
Nationwide, 4,084,551 people had tested positive with the virus according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine as of 3:35 p.m. on July 24. The university also reported that there have been 144,954 deaths in the U.S. and 636,262 deaths and over 15.6 million confirmed cases globally.
In its weekly update, AppHealthCare released the following information for July 12-18.
We are continuing to see an increase in COVID-19 cases for Ashe County. The increase is steady and we are not seeing a spike in new cases so that’s good news. We are continuing to see community transmission occurring and when we can determine how exposure occurred, most cases were from people traveling, attending social gatherings or living or working in close proximity to others. This has remained the case through recent weeks.
“There are tools we have in our toolbox right now that will help to slow the spread of this virus in our community. We all have the power to positively affect the impact this virus has. We urge each person to practice the 3Ws when you leave your house and will be around others - wear a cloth face covering, wait 6 feet from others and wash your hands. In addition to the 3Ws, clean high-touch surfaces, stay home if you’re sick and avoid mass gatherings,” said Jennifer Greene, Health Director at AppHealthCare.
AppHealthCare is tentatively planning a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Ashe County residents on Aug. 1. Stay tuned for more information and they will be promoting the event in the coming days.
The local health department is also preparing for additional contact tracing capacity, which is a top priority with the planned return of public schools under Plan B -hybrid remote/at school instruction plans. Open communication continues with Ashe County Schools.
AppHealthCare also includes in the weekly report key updates from NCDHHS such as steps to take after being tested for the virus. To access this information click HERE.
According to AppHealthCare, the turnaround time for testing ranges from two to seven days, with most tests being returned between five and seven days.
NCDHHS reported on July 24 that 1,550,297 tests for COVID-19 had been conducted statewide by the State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs.
Additional data provided by NCDHHS includes data by zip code and outbreak data and information
To access published data for confirmed cases by zip code for the state of NC, click HERE.
To access data broken down by type of congregate settings including nursing homes, residential care facilities, correctional facilities or congregate work click HERE.
As of July 18, AppHealthCare listed the cumulative testing count for Ashe County by both AppHealthCare and outside agencies as 2,049.
On May 8, AppHealthCare also began listing the number of individuals being monitored in each county. For Ashe County on July 24, 47 individuals were actively being monitored. The number of district hospitalizations is also available on their website of 14 hospitalizations. This number listed by AppHealthCare is a cumulative count and does not necessarily reflect the number of individuals currently hospitalized.
214 people have tested positive for the virus in Watauga, according to AppHealthCare. 56 cases have been confirmed in Alleghany County, according to AppHealthCare.
