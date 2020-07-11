RALEIGH — North Carolina's COVID-19 confirmed case count topped 83,793 as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. The newspaper reported that 1,499 people have died from the virus statewide.
AppHealthCare reported May 26 that one person in Ashe County has died due to complications from COVID-19. It is the first, and to date only, death related to COVID-19 in Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga.
On July 11, AppHealthCare reported that the total number of active cases in Ashe County is 11. According to AppHealthCare, active cases are defined as the number of individuals who are currently isolated in Ashe County. The COVID-19 positive case count, which is a cumulative case count since testing began, is 63 for Ashe County.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 83,793 laboratory confirmed cases statewide with 1,093 currently hospitalized with the virus as of noon July 11. NCDHHS also reported 1,499 deaths statewide. In the information updated daily on its website, NCDHHS has not been providing a count of persons statewide who have recovered from the virus.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by NCDHHS.
Nationwide, 3,228,884 people had tested positive with the virus according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine as of 5:30 p.m. on July 11. The university also reported that there have been 134,580 deaths in the U.S. and 562,137 deaths and over 12.6 million confirmed cases globally.
In its weekly update, AppHealthCare released the following information for June 29-July 5.
"We continue to see an increase in new cases for Ashe County. Among newly confirmed cases, there is not a single event or location to be the cause of the increase. There have been multiple incidences of exposure identified by people traveling, attending social gatherings or living or working in close proximity to others. However, community transmission is occurring locally which means there is not always an identified source of exposure for the cases. Once a positive case is identified, we highly encourage close contacts of that individual to get tested. This has led to more confirmed positives, including identifying individuals who have been asymptomatic."
AppHealthCare also includes in the weekly report key updates from NCDHHS. To access updated guidance released by DHHS about steps to take after being tested for COVID-19, click HERE.
According to AppHealthCare, the turnaround time for testing ranges from two to seven days, with most tests being returned between five and seven days.
NCDHHS reported on July 11 that 1,176,058 tests for COVID-19 had been conducted statewide by the State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs.
Additional data provided by NCDHHS includes data by zip code and outbreak data and information
To access published data for confirmed cases by zip code for the state of NC, click HERE.
To access data broken down by type of congregate settings including nursing homes, residential care facilities, correctional facilities or congregate work click HERE.
As of July 4, AppHealthCare listed the cumulative testing count for Ashe County by both AppHealthCare and outside agencies as 1,277.
On May 8, AppHealthCare also began listing the number of individuals being monitored in each county. For Ashe County on July 11, 33 individuals were actively being monitored. The number of district hospitalizations is also available on their website of 9 hospitalizations. This number listed by AppHealthCare is a cumulative count and does not necessarily reflect the number of individuals currently hospitalized.
122 people have tested positive for the virus in Watauga, according to AppHealthCare. 41 cases have been confirmed in Alleghany County, according to AppHealthCare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.