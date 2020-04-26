RALEIGH — North Carolina's COVID-19 confirmed case count rose to 8,946 as of Noon Sunday, April 26, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. The newspaper reported that 314 people have died with the virus statewide.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,830 laboratory confirmed cases statewide with 451 currently hospitalized with the virus as of 11 a.m. April 26. NCDHHS also reported 299 deaths statewide on April 26. In the information updated daily on its website, NCDHHS has not been providing a count of persons statewide who have recovered from the virus.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by NCDHHS.
Nationwide, 941,628 people had tested positive with the virus, with 54,024 deaths linked to the virus and 105,823 people who had reportedly recovered from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine as of 11:31 a.m. on April 26.
NCDHHS reported on April 26 that 107,894 tests for COVID-19 had been conducted statewide by the State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs. As of April 24, AppHealthCare, the health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties, reported that to date, it had collected a total of 5 tests and outside agencies had collected 62 tests in Ashe County.
Eight county residents and one traveler have tested positive for the virus in Watauga, according to AppHealthCare. The most recent confirmed case was announced on April 13 and was said to be a county resident who was isolating outside of the state. AppHealthCare spokesperson Melissa Bracey said that as of April 22, the department was not aware that any of those patients were severely ill, and none have required hospitalization.
Caldwell County leads surrounding counties in numbers of confirmed cases with 26 as of April 23, while Wilkes has reported eight cases and one death, Ashe has reported four cases and Avery has reported no positive tests, according to the News & Observer. In Tennessee, Johnson County has two confirmed cases and Carter County has six confirmed cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.