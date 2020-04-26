West Jefferson, NC (28694)

Today

Windy with rain showers. Low 39F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers. Low 39F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.