ASHE COUNTY — A National Weather Service flash flood watch is in effect over Ashe County for potential excessive rainfall through noon Tuesday, July 23.
"A vigorous upper level trough of low pressure will settle over the Ohio Valley this morning," the NWS said. "The associated cold front will move southeast, slowly crossing the Appalachians, resulting persistent rain with embedded heavier showers and thunderstorms over parts of North Carolina and into the bordering counties of Virginia."
If more than 2 inches of rain falls in less than an hour, flash flooding would become possible, according to the NWS. Moderate rain with embedded heavier showers and thunderstorms will continue the morning of July 23.
“The greatest impacts will be in poor drainage and urban areas," the NWS said. "Small streams within mountainous terrain are also susceptible to rapid runoff, and will respond very quickly when high rain rates occur, providing little opportunity for warning.”
Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation, and motorists should turn around rather than drown trying to cross a flooded roadway, the NWS said.
Ashe Post & Times will provide weather updates if necessary.
