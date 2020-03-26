RALEIGH — The number of positive COVID-19 tests in North Carolina crested the 600 mark on March 26, according to reporting from the Raleigh News & Observer.
Ashe Post & Times will update numbers listed in this story throughout the day to reflect any changes as they become available.
Positive tests increased to at least 650 as of noon on Thursday, March 26, according to the newspaper. The News & Observer is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, noting that cases reported by county health departments can take up to 48 hours before they are included in the state's numbers.
The newspaper's number varies from the daily reports provided by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. At 10:35 a.m. on March 26, the agency reported 636 positive cases. NCDHHS reported a total number of 12,910 tests had been conducted at the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial laboratories.
The counties with the highest number of positive tests, according to the News & Observer, include Mecklenburg County, with 181 reported cases, Durham County with 84 reported cases and Wake County with 84 reported cases.
Watauga County has reported four cases of COVID-19, the fourth of which was reported March 26. There have been no reported positive cases in Ashe or Avery county.
AppHealthCare, the public health department serving Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties, reported that it had collected 63 tests in Watauga County as of March 25, while outside agencies had reported a total of 103 tests in the county. The health department collected one test in Watauga County on March 25, it said.
In Ashe County, the health department had collected three tests by March 25, while outside agencies have collected a total of 25 tests to date for the county. The health department collected no tests in Ashe County on March 25, it said.
The department announced on March 24 that it was shifting from "broad based testing" to testing those who have urgent medical needs and demands for care.
North Carolina now has community transmission of COVID-19, AppHealthCare stated, and therefore, "we are moving to a different phase of our response efforts and ... increasing our population-based community mitigation strategies."
The goal of mitigation is to decrease spread of the virus among the population — especially for those who are at highest risk of clinical severity and health care workers — so fewer people need medical care at the same time, the department said. In addition, there is a need to implement strategies to conserve supplies and capacity so health care workers can care for people who need medical attention even during the peak of the outbreak, the health department stated.
"Though our local numbers are low compared to some other counties in our state, we also know that there is evidence of community transmission in North Carolina," said Jennifer Greene, AppHealthCare health director. "The numbers reported through our state are reflective of what we know today and have been expanding consistently each day. This is why it is very important that people who are at higher risk for severe illness stay at home to the greatest extent possible with the exception of key activities that they may need like getting groceries.
"We strongly encourage the public to stay at home. ... I also want to praise our local community, Watauga County Schools and other organizations (for what they) are doing to support basic, essential needs that need to be met," Greene added. "And, we want to encourage volunteers who are delivering supplies to please take care, wash your hands frequently, avoid volunteering if you are sick, and continue keeping social distance when dropping off supplies for friends and neighbors.”
Deb Gragg with the Toe River Health District reported on March 25 the department had conducted 36 tests, with 20 coming back negative and 16 pending.
Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reports a total of 69,210 confirmed cases in the United States as of 10:02 a.m. on Thursday, March 26. The total represents the third-largest total of cases worldwide, trailing only China and Italy. At that time, the university reported that there had been a total of 1,046 COVID-19-related deaths across the country.
