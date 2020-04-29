WEST JEFFERSON — Although Project Graduation cannot be held as usual this year due to COVID-19, the PG committee is planning to still be able to hold a prize giveaway on or near May 29.
According to chairperson Dianne Eldreth, through the funds raised, it is their hopes for each senior to received a t-shirt and a prize. The prizes awarded would be similar to those presented to seniors in the past and they will still determine winners using numbers on ping pong balls.
Eldreth said as they announce each prize, a number will be called out to win that specific prize. A time will be arranged for prizes to be picked up at a later date.
In order for any of this to take place, the committee still needs to raise about $15,000. As of April 27, they have raised a little more than $5,000.
All money raised through community donations will be used towards the purchase of t-shirts and prizes.
Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 1301 in Jefferson or by contacting Eldreth at (828) 773-3185 and she will arrange for pickup.
PG Committee Member Vickie Herman says they plan to complete the prize giveaway either in a live video online or broadcasted on SkyBest TV.
Herman has served on the committee since the beginning of Project Graduation in 1992.
“We feel strongly that this poor class deserves as much, if not more, than the other classes that have enjoyed a Project Graduation. Our goal has always been to provide a safe graduation celebration,” Herman said. “I guess it’s a different kind of ‘safe’ this year but we still want to help them celebrate somehow.”
