JEFFERSON — Project Graduation is a drug and alcohol-free celebration for graduates and their guests always held all-night after graduation.
This year would have been the 29th year for the event. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, many components of the event cannot take place including inflatables, a DJ, video games, a wheel of fortune, corn hole, board games and food.
Fortunately, the Project Graduation committee decided one component of the event would work, which is the always exciting prize and scholarship giveaways.
Through the help of Skyline/Skybest, the giveaways will be completed virtually.
For residents with SkyBest TV service “Project Graduation 2020” will air on SkyZhone Channel 1 beginning at 8 p.m. on May 29, which was the date set for ACHS graduation.
The broadcast will simultaneously be streamed at www.livestream.com/skyzhone/projectgraduation2020.
DVDs of the event can be created for anyone who would like a copy. They will be professionally labeled and cost $20.
Prizes will be awarded to each and every senior so everyone will win something.
In order, to do this, Project Graduation needs the help of the community. Please send any donations to P O Box 1301 in Jefferson, NC 28640 or drop them off at Ashe County High School.
