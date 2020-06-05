For those interested in becoming a school bus driver, there will be training offered July 14-16 from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Ashe Early Learning Center in West Jefferson.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, registration is required and can be completed by calling (336) 846-9103. Classes are limited to eight students.
For additional information please refer to accompanying flyer.
