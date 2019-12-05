ASHE COUNTY — Schools in Ashe County are closed Thursday, Dec. 5 due to high winds, according to a post on the Ashe County Public Schools Facebook page.
The day will be treated as an annual leave day for teachers.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story as they are made available.
