JEFFERSON — Schuster Physical Therapy is hosting a virtual 5K this month to raise money for the Ashe County Sharing Center. The staff not only created this event to help the Sharing Center but also to encourage people to continue being physically active during this time.
The Schuster Physical Therapy Stay Away 5K, which people can participate in from anywhere, while practicing social distancing and complete over a period of time or all at one time. Those who enter have all month to complete it or complete activities more consistently to develop good habits moving forward.
The fundraiser will last until May 31. Participants do not have to walk it, they can run, bike, or do any type of exercise or yard work, etc. . Once completed, those participating are encouraged to share their experience on social media using the hashtag #stepsforashe.
The cost for entry is $25 and all proceeds will benefit the Ashe County Sharing Center. To register, go to www.ashesharingcenter.org, click on the flyer on the homepage and press the “REGISTER NOW” tab. From there, those interested will be prompted to fill out needed information.
Tracy-Lynn Schuster, Owner and Doctor of Physical Therapy, said the idea was spearheaded by their clinical supervisor, Nick Cameron. Cameron presented the idea to her and her husband Greg, who is also her business partner, and they were immediately on board. As of May 8, they had raised over $1,000 in just one week.
“Our goal is to raise as much as possible towards the $50,000 goal,” Tracy-Lynn Schuster said.
According to Schuster, the Sharing Center has used more than 50 percent of their budget to date with the overwhelming need that has presented itself with the COVID-19 virus. They also had to cancel the Empty Bowls fundraiser and they need help to raise funds so they can continue to provide the services that are needed in the county. Schuster said there is also a donor who is matching dollar for dollar up to $50,000 through May 31.
Another perk of the event is that when people register to enter they are placed in a drawing for gift cards from local vendors to help stimulate the economy during these uncertain times.
They have also been providing safe ways to get started with a walking program and training programs on their Facebook page @Schuster Physical Therapy.
“We feel this is an awesome way to help the community as a whole and further reach the needs here in Ashe County,” Schuster said.
The front office at Schuster Physical Therapy is available to answer any questions regarding the Schuster Physical Therapy Stay Away 5K or services they offer at (336) 846-7227. There are also skilled Physical Therapists available to discuss any questions the community may have regarding their health and exercise.
Those interested in participating in the virtual 5K are also encouraged to contact Ashe County Sharing Center at (336) 846-7019 with any questions regarding other ways they can help.
