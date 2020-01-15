West Jefferson, NC (28694)

Today

Windy. A few showers this morning with partly cloudy skies during the afternoon hours. High 46F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 23F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.