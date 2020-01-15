FLEETWOOD — A section of U.S. 221 stretching from Water Tank Road to Veron Roten Road has been closed due to a standoff with the Ashe County Sheriff's Office near the convenience center.
Multiple agencies in Ashe County are involved between the road closure and the standoff, including the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina Highway Patrol, Watauga County Sheriff's Office, ACSO and multiple fire departments.
According to Watauga Sheriff Len Hagaman, the Watauga County Special Response Team — made up of the Watauga County Sheriff's Office, Boone Police and Appalachian State University Police — is standing by. Hagaman said the team has multiple Watauga and Boone Police Department K-9s, an App State Police drone and paramedic and EMS tactical medical members. A bomb squad from Wilkes County has also been dispatched.
Hagaman advised said the incident was under the command of Ashe County Sheriff Phil Howell.
Further scanner traffic indicated residents in the area have been evacuated, shots have been fired, a "subject" has requested to speak to a senator, the subject has previously been sub-contracted to do blasting work and a bomb squad from Wilkes County has been notified of the situation.
Update filed 2:35 a.m. Jan. 16
Ashe County Sheriff Phil Howell confirmed the ending of an eight-hour standoff beginning in the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 15. The standoff ended with the suspect deceased, Howell said.
"I don't know exactly how the call originated, but once our officers got on the scene, the suspect did start shooting at officers," Howell said.
U.S. 221 was reopened shortly after.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story when they are made available.
Kayla Lasure provided additional reporting for this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.