ASHE COUNTY — Ashe County Sheriff’s Office is in search of two men, Jaheim Hicks and Aziz Felder, who are considered armed and dangerous as suspects of an armed robbery in Boone at 2 a.m. Monday, July 29, according to Sheriff B. Phil Howell.
“We are searching for two suspects involved in multiple incidents across multiple counties,” ACSO said in an email.
According to the Boone Police Department, Hicks and Felder allegedly robbed the Circle K convenience store at the intersection of U.S. 421 and Bamboo Road, obtaining cash and merchandise. They allegedly fled the scene in a maroon Chevrolet Malibu, which had previously been stolen in Yadkin County.
Ashe officers became involved after Jefferson Police Department began and ended pursuit in East Jefferson near the Dollar General, when the suspects were involved in a wreck and fled on foot, according to ACSO.
“Both suspects should be considered armed/dangerous and should not be approached or confronted by anyone in any way,” ACSO said. “We have all available resources involved in the search at this time.”
The two suspects are described as African American males approximately 6-feet tall, one with dreadlocks and the other an afro.
As of 9:45 a.m., ACSO Chief Deputy Danny Houck said his department is still in search of the suspects, although it is unclear whether they remain in Ashe County.
As of 2 p.m., Houck said a thermal imaging drone was airborne in search of the suspects.
Ashe Post & Times will provide more information on the situation as it is made available by authorities.
