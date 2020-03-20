WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce released details about the Small Business of the Year Award presentation and unveiling of their 2020 Ashe County Guide on March 19.
The announcement was made via their E-News service.
The Small Business of the Year Luncheon originally scheduled for March 18 was canceled to practice social distancing as a result of COVID-19.
They will be showcasing the Small Business of the Year Award presentation, as well as the unveiling of this year's guide March 21 at 8 a.m. on their Facebook page @AsheChamber.
According to the E-News message, guides will be available for pickup beginning Monday, March 23 at 10 a.m. (weather permitting).
Pickup will take place in front of the building, located at 1 N Jefferson, Ave in West Jefferson.
In order to receive boxes of 2020 guides, please email the Chamber at info@ashechamber.com and request the number of boxes you would like.
There will be 60 guides per box.
All requested boxes will be left in front of the building when pickup is held with the names of those who requested them on the box.
The virtual 2020 guide will be live on the website ashechamber.com at noon on March 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.