An overnight storm, which began during the evening hours of Easter, dumped several inches of rain onto Ashe County. Several residents were left stranded at their homes due to washed out or cracked roads, mudslides and downed trees.
Ashe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patty Gambill said they received reports of most low water bridges underwater, multiple downed trees in roadways and mudslides on Frank Dillard Road and High Drive.
According to Gambill, the fire department secured a propane tank which was floating on New River Bend South Road.
Ashe Post & Times will update this story as more information is made available by the NCDOT.
