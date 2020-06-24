It’s that time of the year for parents to look into summer camp options. Here you’ll find a listing of area recreational, educational and arts camps for toddlers to teens. Camps in all three categories include indoor, outdoor and online activities in accordance with state guidelines for social distancing.
- Provides accommodations for children with special needs.
RECREATIONAL/OUTDOOR-ORIENTED
Camp Buckeye
Weekdays starting in June to the beginning of August, ages 5-12
Beech Mountain’s Camp Buckeye is a day camp for kids ages 5 to 12. Make lifelong friendships and memories while gaining knowledge of the outdoor world on Beech Mountain. Play different sports, explore trails and creeks, visit new places, get wet and wild on the slip-n slide and learn there is nothing like having summer fun on Beech Mountain. For more information visit www.BeechRecreation.RecDesk.com or call (828) 387-3003.
iCamp
Aug. 5-9, all ages
iCamp is a week-long summer camp for children with special needs located at Camp Sky Ranch in Blowing Rock. Activities revolve around a daily theme, are adaptive to the needs of the attending children and aim to share the love of Christ regardless of age or ability. More info: www.icamplife.com, email Jack Sharp as jack@icamplife.com or call (855) 475-9947. Provides accommodations for children with special needs.
Walker Family Band Camp
June 28 to July 4, all ages
The Walker Family Band camp will be held on June 28 to July 4 at the Blowing Rock Conference Center.This year’s camp also offers a schedule of online activities. The camp welcomes families and musicians of all ages interested in traditional Celtic, old-time, jazz improvisation and more, with classes for fiddle, cello, bass, guitar, mandolin, banjo, penny whistle, ukulele, dance, pottery and children’s activities are available throughout the week of camp. The Walker Family Band Summer Music Camp fosters holistic approaches towards personal growth, group dynamics, music making and loving relationships. More info: www.thewalkerfamilyband.com.
Laurel Ridge Camp
Assorted sessions from June 12 until Aug. 11, grouped by grade level
Laurel Ridge summer camps revolve around growing participants’ faith, conquering fears, making new friends and enjoying nature. Camp games, activities, great fun, food and fellowship all await. Prejunior, Junior, Middle High and Back to School for College Age are camp options for attendees. Sessions vary based on campers’ grade level. For more information visit www.laurelridge.org/summer-camps.html.
Camp GOTR
3rd-5th grade girls
Camp Girls on the Run is a summer camp for grade-school girls. Activities will include online interactive lessons, physical activity and creative expression through arts, crafts and storytelling. Camp GOTR provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity for girls to develop self-confidence and learn life skills they can use as they grow. For more information visit www.gotrfoothills.org
Roots and Shoots Day Camp
July 13-17, age 5 and older
The Roots and Shoots Day Camp in Creston educates campers on useful plants that grow in the High Country. Learn to safely identify plants and use plants for first aid, wild foods and art. There will be games, yoga, hiking, gardening, foraging, swimming, stories and of course, the creation of useful plant products for campers to take home. For more information call (828) 406-0598 or email herbalgratitude@gmail.com.
Holston Presbytery Day Camp
For Rising 1st- through 8th-graders
The program will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Holston offers a variety of day and residential camps. The camp provides opportunities for canoeing, rock climbing, backpacking, Bible studies, arts and crafts, kayaking, fishing, and more. A light breakfast is served at 8 a.m. Lunch and a mid afternoon snack is also served. Sessions are planned through June, July, and August. Day Camp will not operate the week of July 4. Holston Presbytery Camp is located on Wildcat Lake, just one mile up Hickory Nut Gap Road from Highway 184 near Banner Elk. Overnight camp has been cancelled for June. For more information and important updates visit www.holstoncamp.org or call (844) 465-7866.
Camp Ginger Cascades
June 14 to Aug.8, ages 5-17
Located in the beautiful foothills of Western North Carolina, just outside Lenoir, Camp Ginger Cascades is one of three outdoor program properties operated by Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont.Girls do not have to be a Girl Scout to attend programs. For more information visit www.camplikeagirl.org.
Rock Dimensions Climbing Adventure Camp
Weekdays June 15 to July 31, ages 8-16
Rock Dimensions’ climbing adventure camp provides five days of land-based outdoor activities that includes Rock Climbing, Rappelling, Caving, Ropes/Challenge Course and Climbing Tower. The climbing days are suitable for beginning climbers and those who have some basic experience in a gym or outdoors. Each day will be facilitated in a manner that challenges participants on a personal level. The climate is positive, respectful and encouraging. The opportunity for fun and personal growth is the focus of this program. They will come away with new skills, knowledge and a memorable experience. More info: info@rockdimensions.com or (828) 265-3544.
Deer Valley Athletic Club
Nine weeks of camp
Deer Valley Athletic Club is excited to provide an active summer camp experience for Deer Valley Athletic Club Members and guests. Enjoy quality programming with a friendly staff to create a summer experience that kids will never forget. Full weekday sessions and half-day sessions are available camp options. For more information visit www.deervalleyraquetclub.com, grace@dvac.club or call (828) 262-3337.
Western Youth Network Summer Day Camp
Mondays through Thursdays June 15 to July 30, rising 6th- through 8th-graders
WYN’s six week summer camp for middle school youth gives teens of all socioeconomic backgrounds the opportunity to have a fun and enriching summer experience. Through WYN’s camp, teens have a safe and healthy place to spend their out-of-school hours while making summer memories that every young person deserves. The summer program has been heavily modified with strict expectations regarding personal protective equipment, and social distancing. Summer groups will not exceed 10 people. Some accommodations for children with disabilities are available. For important information and updates visit canipeh@westernyouthnetwork.org or visit www.westernyouthnetwork.org/our-work/summer-camp. Provides accommodations for children with special needs.
EDUCATIONAL
Mountain Pathways Montessori Camp
Online Camp in June, ages 18 months to 15 years old
July in-person camp TBD
Pre-Primary Summer
Children 18 months to 3 will extend their rich Montessori education into the summer months. With plenty of time to enjoy nature as well.
Farm Sprouts
Children ages 3-6 years old will now have daily farm-themed lessons/activities led by Farm Camp teachers in addition to special guest Montessori teachers each week. A full list of themes are listed on this groups page.
Farm Camp
students age 6-12 get 4 weeks of hands on experience on the Farm. Weekly themed lessons and the opportunity to experience sustainability from farm to table.
For more information and updates visit www.mountainpathways.org.
ARTS
Northwestern Studios Dance Camp
July 6 to Aug. 9, ages 2 to 12
Summer Dance sessions from Northwestern Studios vary depending on age range. There are camps for children age 2-6 and Junior Dance Intensives for 6- to 12-year olds that incorporate ballet, tap, contemporary and hip hop dance. There is also a week-long mini-camp to introduce the fundamentals of dancing to young males. More info: www.northwestern-studios.com/summer-dance.
Next Generation Kids: CineMagic!
July 27-31, kindergarten through high school, grouped by age
Join Next Generation Kids’ CineMagic camp this summer to learn songs from recent Hollywood musicals such as LaLa Land, Rocket Man and Bohemian Rhapsody. Feel like a Hollywood star recreating the most memorable moments in these movies, along with many others. Camp hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Studio K in Boone with a performance at the Blowing Rock School auditorium. More info: www.nextgenkids.com/index.php or call (407) 312-3710.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.