WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County Public Library will begin its Summer Learning Program on June 15 and the program will run through Aug. 1. This year’s theme is “Imagine Your Story.”
Children to age 12 will earn free books/prizes for every 100 minutes they read, log, and turn in to the library.
Registration is not required, but can be completed through the library’s website.
During the program, the library will host special guests virtually, give out free kits with crafts and STEAM activities and hold programs with library staff online each week.
Special guest performances will include interactive shows by Bright Star Theatre and Sigmon Theatrical, a virtual visit with Aunt Katie, mountain music and a bit of history with Jeff Robbins, a storytime featuring the Tooth Fairy in Disguise and an online tea party.
Ashe County Public Library’s summer learning guide will be updated throughout the summer and can be found at arlibrary.libguides.com/ashe-summer-20.
“Where is Wilma?,” a virtual scavenger hunt will run June 1-Aug. 2. This scavenger hunt is a collaboration between Ashe County Public Library and Aunt Katie’s Place, LLC.
A location photo, featuring Wilma the Worm from the book “Gracie: A Bilingual adventure in the Blue Ridge Mountains,” will be posted each Monday on the social media pages of both the library and Aunt Katie’s Place.
The library’s social media accounts can be found on Facebook @ashecountypubliclibrary and on Instagram @ourstorieslastforever. Aunt Katie’s Place social media accounts can be found @auntkatiesplace on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Clue photos, which will be of books available to check out from the library, will be posted daily Tuesday-Friday to the social media pages listed above. The clue is either in the title of the book or what the story is about.
Midnight on Saturdays will be the last chance for participants to guess that week’s location of Wilma. Answers must be submitted at www.auntkatiesplace.com/whereiswilma. Those who guess correctly will be entered into that week’s drawing to win a “Gracie” book.
Each Sunday, the winners will be chosen via a drawing. There will be multiple winners each week.
All winners can pick up their prize at the library during curbside delivery hours, which are Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
This process will continue for 9 weeks, so there will be 9 changes to participate and win a prize.
