JEFFERSON — On March 5, Ashe County Superintendent of Schools Phyllis Yates held a special meeting with representatives from AppHealthCare to discuss how the school system plans to address and prepare for the novel coronavirus.
Jennifer Greene, who serves as health director at AppHealthCare, was present to suggest preventative measures the school system should take if someone were to become infected with COVID-19 in the county.
Kelly Welsh who serves as the director of Clinical Services at AppHealthCare was also on-hand to share tips and contribute to the open-discussion.
School nurse at Blue Ridge Elementary, Tammy Craine shared some concerns she had about necessary supplies such as hand sanitizer and what she is already doing to avoid sick students having close contact with well students.
Greene stressed the importance of prevention measures and expressed that AppHealthCare would like to try to alleviate any fear communities may be experiencing due to the recently confirmed case of COVID-19 in Wake County.
No cases of the global virus have been reported in Ashe County as of March 11. If they have a confirmed case, they will complete careful contact tracing and work on a case-by-case basis, officials said.
Regarding their method for monitoring travelers returning from highly affected areas, they have set protocols for self-monitoring per recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They have sent notes to healthcare providers to make sure that they know what to look for and asked them to contact them if they a suspected case in a patient.
For the school system specifically, Greene said that enforcing cleaning protocols would be one of the main preventative measures. She highly recommended the use of EPA-approved cleaning products specifically used to combat coronaviruses.
Yates said that a large contributing factor to the recent flu outbreak in the schools was due to parents sending their children to school while they were still running a fever. Parents would administer fever-reducing medicine and by lunchtime their fever would return.
The CDC recommends that people infected with the flu stay home until 24 hours after they are fever-free without the use of a fever-reducing medication. Greene said that this should also be the case for parents in the decision of whether or not their child should attend school. The same should be enforced for faculty and staff.
Greene also suggested for teachers to remind and encourage students to wash their hands, avoid drinking after one another, cough into their sleeve, fist bump instead of handshaking and to continue to practice good hygiene.
Hand sanitizer that contains 60 percent alcohol or more will work killing germs associated with COVID-19. However, traditional handwashing using soap and water for 20 seconds is ideal when sinks are accessible.
Craine said that they do separate sick children from other children who visit the nurse’s office to try to prevent communicable diseases such as the coronavirus.
“Surgical masks are not meant for well people, they are meant for people who are sick. And we know that we have people who are thinking they should wear a mask all the time because they have seen that on the news, but that’s really not what is recommended by CDC,” Greene said.
As far as travel associated with field trips within the school system, Greene said the school system needs to remain aware and have a backup plan.
AppHealthCare doesn’t have any reason to believe that scheduled trips such as the sixth-grade trip to Washington, D.C. or the eighth-grade trip to the Outer Banks should not happen.
Greene said that keeping track of any unplanned stops at destinations not previously outlined in the itinerary would be something to keep in mind.
If someone were to become ill, AppHealthCare looks at travel history as a way to try to pinpoint the location where they contacted the virus.
“We should be able to give you some guidance as things get closer, as to what we’re seeing,” Greene said about their plans to provide updates of whether or not places where students will travel have any confirmed cases of the virus.
Welsh said that any student travel not related to academics during holiday breaks would be important to note in the case that a student becomes ill after a recent trip.
Greene said that there is a test available for the novel coronavirus, but it requires approval from the state lab of public health in order to test someone. They have to either have contact with someone who has a confirmed case of COVID-19, have traveled from a Level 3 country or affected area and are experiencing symptoms.
“We know right now there is no treatment except for self-care. If we identified someone, we would give them some guidance about isolating themselves and how to have home care and we would be checking on them if we had a potential case,” Greene said.
She also said that AppHealthCare is available and wants people to call them if they are in doubt about any symptoms of their own or those they are associated with.
There was also discussion about routine cleaning of buses.
The school system already has electrostatic backpack sprayers, which they used to disinfect the school facilities and buses during the flu outbreak.
“It’s probably not time to go to a sports event, It’s probably not time to go to church if you’re sick. If you are sick you should stay home,” Greene said. “Because you are exposing other people that may not have the same immunity that you do.”
Jerry Baker, director of maintenance at ACS, also spoke with Greene about placing an order for EPA-approved cleaners for the school system to use for disinfecting purposes.
Greene informed Baker that SDS-approved cleaners would also be effective if he was unable to locate EPA-approved products.
“We’ll just have to keep watching the situation as it evolves. Being alert and aware of what’s going on and trying to keep yourself informed and completing preventative measures you are already enforcing is really what you want to focus your energy on,” Greene said.
As the situation continues to evolve, provided guidance and preventative measures will continue to change and AppHealthCare will continue to work with the school system as best as they can.
Greene said that confirmed COVID-19 cases have been milder for children and more intense for those who have chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or high blood pressure.
“We don’t want people to be hiding in fear, we’re not at the point that we are at that level of concern,” Greene said. “But we certainly know that as this continues, now that we have a case in North Carolina, we are probably going to see it locally.”
She believes that since there is good communication and partnership between agencies that the county will be able to work through this step-by-step.
Additional information and updates are available on AppHealthCare’s website at www.apphealthcare.com.
For additional inquires or concerns, contact Ashe County Health Department at (336) 246-9449.
