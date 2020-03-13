Superintendent of Schools Phyllis Yates released the following letter addressed to parents, guardians and community partners on March 13. The official release includes information about routine cleaning of buses and facilities as well as the cancellation of several activities and school trips from March 16-April 6.
Dear Parents/Guardians and Community Partners:
Due to the public health concerns surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19), superintendents across the state were asked to create contingency plans for their school districts. That directive, coupled with Governor Roy Cooper’s declaration of a State of Emergency earlier this week, has prompted our district’s administrative team to create a plan with the intent of protecting our students, staff members and community. Our principals, directors, support staff, community partners and I have spent the past several days working on this plan to help mitigate and prevent unnecessary exposure to the virus for students and staff members, keeping the overall health of our community in mind.
Our plan coincides with yesterday’s announcement from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA). Per their latest directive, all spring sports games, practices and skill development have been suspended effective on March 13, 2020 at 11:59 pm and will last through at least April 6, 2020. To be fair and consistent, we have aligned our cancellations and re-evaluation timeframe to be as close as possible to what the NCHSAA has already put in place. With that in mind, Ashe County School facilities will not be open to the general public for events, youth sports, practices meetings, etc. beginning on Monday, March 16, 2020.
In-line with state and national precautionary measures, we are taking necessary steps to eliminate the potentially harmful exposure to this virus. In essence, our plan is to limit non-essential travel within and outside of our county. We are going to continue our normal instructional days at the school level but will be cancelling all extracurricular activities, including all non-sponsored athletic events, in our schools with the exception of our after-school care programs at Blue Ridge, Mountain View and Westwood Elementary schools. All staff members not working in the afterschool programs are required to be off school grounds by 4:30 pm each day in order for our custodial staff to thoroughly clean and disinfect the schools each night. Buses will be thoroughly cleaned each day as well.
Therefore, Ashe County Schools is cancelling several activities and events beginning on March 16, 2020 through April 6, 2020. Nearing the end of that window of time, school leaders along with the assistance of state and local agencies will re-evaluate and chart a new path moving forward.
Please read the list of cancellations below.
• All out-of-county staff professional development
• All sporting events, games, practices and skill development
• All in-county and out-of-county field trips, competitions and student internships, including the 6th grade Washington D.C. trips, the 8th grade Outer Banks trip and several scheduled grades 7-12 band trips and activities
• The Imagine and Career Day activities at the middle school
Both in-county and out-of-county trips put our students at risk of being around larger groups of people. If a confirmed case of COVID-19 were to occur in our school population, AppHealthCare requires the tracking of those individuals so as to create a timeline of events with the hopes of pinpointing the origin of the transmission. It is much easier to effectively track and trace exposure to the virus if travel is limited.
As it relates to school trips, we are aware that students and parents have raised funds and contributed money out of their own pockets. With that in mind, we are actively working with principals to contact the tour companies, vendors and hotels to recoup those funds. We hope to be able to refund as much contributed money for these trips as possible. This process will take time, so please be patient as we are certainly working to resolve this issue with everyone’s best interests in mind. Our priority as it relates to trip refunds is to re-coup student and parental out-of-pocket expenses. More information about trip reimbursement will be sent out to students and parents as things progress.
In addition to the previously listed cancellations, we have made some tough decisions as it pertains to non-employed stakeholders who help out in our schools. We are blessed and grateful to have such a wonderful school community that supports our students and staff and helps make our district one of the best in the state. However, we have decided that it would be in the best interest of safety not to allow volunteers, foster grandparents, student teachers, student interns, guest speakers, sales representatives, etc. to visit our schools during aforementioned timeframe.
Attendance
• Any student who is absent from school will still be subject to our current county/school policies and procedures. These policies and procedures will remain intact until we receive further directives from the State of Board of Education.
IEP Meetings
• IEP meetings will be conducted by teleconferences beginning Monday, March 16. A draft IEP will be sent home prior to the teleconference. All required IEP team members must attend the teleconference.
We are continually receiving information from the state, region and local levels—we are following the directives of the experts regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19). There is a chance that schools could be directed to close down. I am only telling you this so that you can be proactive in securing child care if this should happen.
Please know that it is with a heavy heart that we have needed to cancel sporting events and trips that are valuable experiences for our students. We know that our coaches and teachers work hard each year to practice, research, plan and provide wonderful supplemental athletic and learning activities for our students. Again, we encourage you to be patient with us and continue your support as we face these unexpected challenges and unfavorable decisions. As always, we are doing everything in our power to put our students’ best interests first and foremost. Safety and the health of every student and staff member in our school family is our number one priority.
Please feel free to contact my office if you have any questions.
Sincerely,
Phyllis Yates
Superintendent
Ashe County Schools
