RALEIGH — State Employees’ Credit Union and the SECU Foundation are partnering with The Salvation Army to help the nonprofit deliver emergency services to North Carolinians impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
Donations of $1 million each from SECU and the Foundation will provide The Salvation Army with funds to help deliver basic services to people across NC in need of food, shelter, or emergency financial assistance.
The donations are part of a joint commitment by SECU and the SECU Foundation to provide up to $10 million for COVID-19 disaster relief efforts.
A total of $4 million has be awarded to date.
“The Salvation Army lives its commitment to helping care for the people who are most vulnerable to COVID-19,” said Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation board chair. “Their staff and dedicated volunteers are focusing additional efforts to serve those in need during this difficult time. We are happy to provide our support and we applaud the ongoing efforts to make a crucial difference in the lives of people and communities in our state.”
Lieutenant Colonel Jim Arrowood, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army of the Carolinas, shared his sentiments about receiving the $2 million in donations.
“The Salvation Army can help because of support from individuals and organizations in the communities we serve, and we are grateful for the tremendous generosity of State Employees’ Credit Union and the SECU Foundation,” Arrowood said. “Throughout North Carolina, our dedicated staff, volunteers, and community partners are working tirelessly to ensure our neighbors have access to desperately needed resources such as food, emergency financial assistance, and shelter. These wonderful gifts will impact the lives of thousands of people statewide and help us meet the needs for human services during this unprecedented time.”
“SECU and the SECU Foundation wanted to find a way to assist that would provide the greatest impact — leveraging our resources with matching donations was a great solution,” said Bob Brinson, Board Chair of SECU. “Thousands of people are struggling from loss of wages, health issues, and many other challenges as a result of the pandemic. The Salvation Army’s strong leadership and partnerships with North Carolina organizations who have the experience and ability to act quickly will offer welcome relief and hope during a time of great need.”
