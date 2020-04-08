JEFFERSON — Third Day Market, which is a family-owned and operated greenhouse and garden center, has adjusted its operations and created multiple new ways to better serve the community during this time.
As part of the green industry, TDM is considered an “essential” business.
According to manager Kaitlin Carpenter, the greenhouse will remain open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. The home store is currently closed until further notice.
According to Carpenter, in order to make their products even more accessible to consumers during this time, they have added the option of curbside pickup. This option has been utilized by many customers so far and has drastically minimized interaction time.
In order to utilize curbside pickup, customers can call the greenhouse or visit the Facebook group @thirddaymarket. They will put together their order and complete payment with a card over the phone. After all previous steps are completed, customers will pull up to the greenhouse, open their trunks and TDM staff will load all of the purchased items into their vehicle for them.
According to Carpenter, the greenhouse is fully stocked with items for any new projects the members of the community may desire to begin in their yard.
Available items include hanging baskets, annuals, perennials, herbs and vegetables, bagged goods, mulch, rock, flowering shrubs, evergreens, trees, fruit trees, blackberry and blueberry bushes, outdoor pottery, statuary and more. According to Carpenter, a sneak peek of their products is available on their Facebook page.
TDM has also started a virtual garden party, which can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/groups/virtualgardenparty. This is a group created in response to the recent outbreak of COVID-19.
Carpenter said at TDM they believe that flowers and plants play a special role in mental health and now is a better time than ever to highlight the importance of being outside.
Through their virtual garden party page, TDM is able to offer live plants for sale virtually through informative posts with links to purchase and Facebook Live sales where customers can claim one-of-a-kind hanging baskets, plants, garden flags, outdoor pillows, etc.
According to Carpenter, this is a quick way for customers to see their inventory inside the greenhouse from the comfort of their home, make online payments and utilize curbside pickup.
“We understand the importance of social distancing right now and the safety of our staff and customers will remain our top priority,” Carpenter said.
The greenhouse will operate as normal, with a few extra precautions, including a free-standing hand washing station at the entrance to the greenhouse and promoting social distancing while inside the greenhouse.
Useful tips are also available on the page for community members who are interested in busying themselves by gardening while they are staying at home.
“I know as a mother myself, keeping children busy during quarantine for so long can be a challenge. The group will also be a useful place to learn what kid-friendly activities you can do this time of year,” Carpenter said. “For example, we have herb and veggie plants available for one dollar, and it is completely fine to go ahead and plant them in a pot to keep on your porch and bring them in on cold nights.”
A front porch pantry is available on the front porch of the home store and serves as a place where food can either be left or taken with no questions asked.
“This is such a scary time in the world and our small town, we felt the need to reach out a helping hand. That’s when the idea of the front porch pantry was born,” Carpenter said.
According to Carpenter, their motto “leave what you can, take what you need” has resonated well with the community so far.
“We’ve had an outpouring of love and support from community members, those who have wanted to help anyway they can. So much so, that the porch pantry stays pretty much stocked full of food for those in need in our community,” Carpenter said.
The pantry contains dry goods, canned goods, baby food and other essentials which are available to anyone who is currently struggling during this time.
TDM hopes everyone stays safe and takes extra precautions during this time to help flatten the curve.
“We are a strong community and we will get through this together,” Carpenter said.
