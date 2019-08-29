WEST JEFFERSON — A potential threat originating from a text message is under investigation at Ashe County High School, according to Ashe County Schools and Sheriff B. Phil Howell.
A post to the Ashe County Public Schools Facebook page directed towards parents said the text message circulated among students, mentioning a potential threat. It adds, "It is probable that this is not a credible threat, and that a student has created this text message to disrupt the school day."
“We’re taking every precaution,” Ashe County Schools Superintendent Phyllis Yates said. “We have deputies here, and they’re patrolling the campus.”
Yates added that ACHS is on a “soft lockdown,” meaning that movement within and outside the building is limited, but instruction is continuing without interruption while law enforcement patrols the hallways.
“We’re doing everything we possibly can,” Yates said.
Howell said the investigation is moving along well, with the hope that it wraps up as soon as possible.
"Right now, we cannot find any credibility to it," Howell said. "We are tracking students who left this morning and we are trying to find out where (the threat) came from."
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story as they are made available.
Logan Parks contributed reporting to this article.
