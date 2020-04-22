WEST JEFFERSON — While small businesses and schools have been forced to close their doors until further notice due to COVID-19, local government offices and the Town of West Jefferson have also altered their schedules.
Ashe County Manager Adam Stumb said
they have taken action in reducing the number of employees in their offices at the Ashe County Courthouse and other locations.
"Most of our functions are essential and we could stay fulling staffed, but in an effort to adhere to social distancing standards, we thought it best to reduce our numbers," Stumb said.
Most departments are working staggered or alternate schedules in an effort to keep everyone as healthy as possible.
According to Stumb, they have also implemented emergency leave for employees that are off because of rotation, childcare or who are sick or are caring for someone who is sick.
"Our staff is strong and healthy right now, and we hope that continues so that when the time is right, we can open up our doors to the public soon," Stumb said.
West Jefferson Town Manager Brantley Price
said the Town's maintenance and wastewater employees have some employees working at home while the other two office employees are rotating days each week with one working 2 days the other working 3 days.
Employees at home are on-call during this time. The WJ Board of Aldermen will be reviewing work schedules after the current schedule expires on April 24. This review will take place at the April 21 meeting. Each employee of the Town is being paid regular pay while off during this short period.
"This is being done to try and make sure the town can have employees stay healthy and keep from exposing every employee, as the Town is considered essential," Price said.
