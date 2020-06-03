WEST JEFFERSON — On Tuesday, June 3, the Town of West Jefferson announced the town board's decision to allow the closure of a few streets and parking spaces to allow for additional outdoor dining opportunities.
Other towns and cities in the state have made this decision including Wilmington, Hendersonville and Charlotte.
Mayor of West Jefferson, Tom Hartman signed off on the decision, which will remain effective as long as Executive Order 141 is in effect—unless extended or retracted by the Town.
The Town of WJ will continue to require all restaurants to comply with any laws or regulations set forth in NC General Statutes, the NC ABC Commission and all other controlling legal entities.
Please refer to accompanying attachments provided by The Town of WJ regarding rules for street closures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.