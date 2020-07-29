BLOWING ROCK — On July 27, Tweetsie Railroad President Chris Robbins announced that the park has been “ordered to cease operations” by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, following two weekends of limited operations at the park.
“Tweetsie Railroad has received notification from the NCDHHS that we are not permitted to run the train. Thus, we have no choice but to close the park and cancel upcoming special events, including K-9s in Flight, Railroad Heritage Weekend and Ghost Train. When parks like ours are cleared to open in North Carolina, we will re-evaluate the possibility of welcoming guests back to Tweetsie Railroad and hosting Tweetsie Christmas,” Robbins said.
While open, Tweetsie Railroad offered guests rides on its open-air train cars at 50 percent capacity and allowed guests to shop in its stores on Main Street. Other attractions at the park, including amusement rides and the zoo, remained closed.
“Our goal was to provide some encouragement to Tweetsie Railroad’s loyal customers while enforcing all appropriate safety measures, including wearing masks and practicing social distancing,” Robbins said. “We received very positive feedback from those who visited the park and heard the train whistle; we were gratified to hear from numerous visitors that it helped restore their hope for the future.”
Robbins also noted that “when parks like ours are allowed to reopen” Tweetsie officials will re-evaluate the possibility of reopening and hosting Tweetsie Christmas.
All Golden Rail Season Pass Tickets for the 2020 season will be valid for Tweetsie Railroad’s 2021-2022 season.
Updates from Tweetsie Railroad are available at https://tweetsie.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.