JEFFERSON — A two-vehicle accident occurred just before 2 p.m. on July 29 which resulted in both drivers being airlifted to Johnson City Baptist Hospital.
Brian Blanco of the Ashe County Sheriff's Office said they received the call about the accident, which was located at 2809 Old Highway 16 near Johnson Hollow Road, at 1:40 p.m.
According to Denny Parunak of NC State Highway Patrol Doris Cannell of Lansing was involved in a motor vehicle collision with Kathryn Culp of Lansing.
Cannell was driving a 2008 Subaru and was traveling North on Old N.C. Highway 16 N. while Culp was driving a 2015 Mazda and was traveling South.
According to Parunak it was a head-on collision and there were no passengers in either vehicle. The wreck is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.
Ashe Post and Times will update this story as more information becomes available.
