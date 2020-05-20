WEST JEFFERSON — All part-time and full-time Ashe County Schools’ employees were given the opportunity to pick up a case of all white-meat chicken nuggets on May 12 in the front parking lot of Ashe County High School.
The cases were distributed by Wes Cornwell and Jonathan Helms of Tyson, along with volunteers to show appreciation and thank teachers for all they do for students and the community.
Cornwell said it was their third day of distributing the chicken nuggets, which they also delivered to Wilkes County School employees. According to Cornwell, they distributed to the West and Central districts on Friday, May 8 and the North and East districts on May 11.
Superintendent Phyllis Yates confirmed there was no health risk involved in accepting the nuggets prior to distribution with Jennifer Greene, Health Director at AppHealthCare, because the Wilkesboro Food Service Division of Tyson had no cases of COVID-19.
The truck was parked from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and there were two lines for ACS employees to drive up and receive their case. All volunteers wore masks and gloves and placed the cases in vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.