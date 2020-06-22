WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College recognizes the outstanding academic achievement of students through the President’s List and the Dean’s List each fall and spring semester. The students on the spring 2020 semester President’s and Dean’s lists are grouped by home county.
To qualify for the President’s List, full-time students must achieve a 4.0-grade point average, complete 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses (excluding credit by examination) and be awarded all “A’s.”
To qualify for the Dean’s List, full-time students must complete 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses (excluding credit by examination) and have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, with no grade below a “B.”
Ashe County students qualifying for the spring 2020 semester
President’s List: Maghan Katrice Adams, West Jefferson; Jonathan William-Haynes Baker, Todd; Osvaldo Barcenas-Oviedo, Crumpler; Autumn Brooke Blackburn, Jefferson; Sebrina Paige Brooks, Lansing; Allison M. Brown, Fleetwood; Benjamin Anthony Chamberlain, Fleetwood; Dylan Shane Cornett, Creston; Tommy Isaac Dollar, Todd; Zebulon Drew Duvall, Fleetwood; Karson Glenn Fazenbaker, Lansing; Bradley Tyler Harmon, Warrensville; Kennedy Elizabeth Houck, West Jefferson; Liam Eli Jerkins, West Jefferson; Ada Katherine Jones, Lansing; Joshua Ryan Knapp, Lansing; Jackson Ryan Krider, Todd; Blake Matthew Levi, West Jefferson; Hannah Maree Little, West Jefferson; Angelica Tao Macknee, Lansing; Aaron Michael Martin, Laurel Springs; Steven Richard Marvel, Lansing; Kaitlyn Marie Miller, West Jefferson; Victoria Elizabeth Osborne, West Jefferson; Brandi Parrish, West Jefferson; Erin Kincaid Phipps, Crumpler; Wesley Matthew Powers, Lansing; Fernando Ramirez, West Jefferson; Aurora Estelle Randolph, West Jefferson; Heather Rose Rowland, Crumpler; Kendra Rashae Rupard, Warrensville; Christopher Mason Shumate, Warrensville; Elva Jacqulyn Swibold, West Jefferson; Heather Leigh Tate, Crumpler; Ashley Delana Tilley, Jefferson; Wesley Marc Waddell, Jefferson; and Elizabeth Grace Wallace, West Jefferson.
Dean’s List: Thomas Clark Ballard, West Jefferson; Hannah Sue Barker, Glendale Springs; Bridgett Lacole Barnes, Jefferson; Rebekah Nichol Blair, West Jefferson; Jennifer Denise Blevins, West Jefferson; Kaylee Madison Campbell, West Jefferson; Destiny Renee Edwards, West Jefferson; Melissa Brown Edwards, West Jefferson; Elijah Grey Eldreth, Lansing; Veronica Yvette Garcia, Warrensville; Chetola Darlene Greer, Lansing; Caleb Allen Harless, West Jefferson; Brittany Nicole Hayes, Laurel Springs; Kimberly Hamm Hill, Crumpler; Travis Braxton Hill, Crumpler; Zachary James Holman, Warrensville; Andrew Ray Hutchens, Crumpler; Noah Wyatt Johnson, Lansing; Matthew Austin Jones, Lansing; Joseph Alexander Lacroix, Jefferson; Emma Uzella Lewis, West Jefferson; Jessica Christina Lowman, Jefferson; Emily Faith Mabe, Laurel Springs; Jordan Ross Miller, Fleetwood; Isaac Scott Patrick, West Jefferson; Jacob Lee Pennington, Jefferson; Savannah Faye Pruitt, Crumpler; Cole David Richie, Jefferson; Amber Nicole Scogin, Warrensville; Nichole Krysten Wilson, Warrensville; and Saylar Victoria Wyatt, West Jefferson.
