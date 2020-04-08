WILKESBORO — With protective masks and face shields in short supply due to the threat of COVID-19, Chris Kearley, an applied engineering instructor at Wilkes Community College’s Ashe Campus is using modern technology to make 3D-printed face shields to help local healthcare providers stay protected.
As of April 6, the WCC Ashe Campus has produced a total of 370 face shields, according to Kearley.
Kearley said as of April 7 they have sent 50 to Ashe Memorial Hospital, 100 to Watauga Medical Center, 15 to Alleghany Memorial Hospital and 15 to Alleghany Center. There have also been 44 face shields produced and used by those delivering meals to Ashe County Schools students on the school buses as part of the Child Nutrition Program.
They were contacted by Ashe Emergency Medical Services on April 6 and Kearley said that they will probably let them begin dispersing the face shields from now on.
Kearley was inspired by a story he read on the internet and his own desire to help. He received approval from Chris Robinson, vice president of workforce development and community education and director of the Ashe Campus, to contact the Florida business he read about and see if they were willing to share their design.
According to Robinson, when Kearley first presented the idea to him he thought it would be a nice way that WCC could help out in a small way. He did not realize at the time the widespread implications the project would have for the community and region.
“We have all come to more fully understand the enormity of this developing crisis, and what Chris has done has had a real impact on protecting health care providers,” Robinson said. “We have now completed over 200 units for Ashe Memorial and others, and we still have more to print. I couldn’t be more proud of Chris and the entire Ashe Campus team.”
Kearley said the Florida business was happy to share their template with him and his team. After acquiring the template and building a prototype, he met with representatives at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
“We are grateful for the support of Wilkes Community College as Ashe Memorial Hospital continues to provide care for our patients and works to assist in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our community. We have received over 30 face shield frames, and the WCC Ashe Campus continues production as needed,” AMH Chief Executive Officer Brian Yates said on the morning of April 6 . “These frames support removable face shields and will provide much-needed personal protection to our team members when treating both confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients.
According to Yates, personal protective equipment continues to be in limited supply and the face shields provided by WCC are a welcome addition to protect AMH’s front line healthcare team members.
Kearley said, “It takes around 2.5 hours from setup to finish for each shield. We have six Dremel 3D45 printers and one MakerBot 3D printer.”
Kearley did not embark on this journey alone, as his fellow employees at the WCC Ashe Campus have offered their assistance in this effort.
“Betty Eller, custodian/evening coordinator, has donated her time and money to buy elastic bands and has ordered some transparent sheets to complete the shields, Kearley said. “I have had help from Kendra Perkins, director of curriculum and student services, and her son John Fields; Loretta Johnson, office manager; and Chris Bare, maintenance supervisor, in printing and assembling the shields. Also, Mike Rash, Ashe Campus information technology technician, has helped with IT support.”
According to Kearley, they currently have 12 total 3D printers at the campus and Mike Windish, Engineering Instructor at ACHS and WCC Student Zebulon Duvall are printing shields at home using their personal 3D printers.
Earl Pennington, who serves as the director of CTE/Testing and Accountability at Ashe County Schools, brought all 6 printers from the high school and Ashe County Middle School to the WCC Ashe Campus for Kearley and his team to use.
Dr. Jeff Cox, WCC president said, “I’m really proud of Chris Kearley and the others at the Ashe Campus for seeing this need in our community and stepping forward to provide a solution. This is at the heart of what Wilkes Community College does—see a need in the community and step forward to meet it.”
