WILKESBORO — Amid the crisis small businesses are facing, the U.S. Small Business Administration has issued revised criteria for states or territories seeking an economic injury declaration related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
The revised criteria will provide a faster, easier qualification process for states seeking SBA Disaster Assistance. Economic Injury Disaster Loans are working capital loans to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private, non-profit organizations of all sizes meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the disaster. These loans are intended to assist through the disaster recovery period.
WCC Small Business Center Director, Laurie Brintle-Jarvis states, “If you know of a business that needs assistance, they are encouraged to apply as soon as possible, don’t wait. Applicants may apply online at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
The deadline to apply is December 18, 2020.
Jarvis offered the following pointers about the loan application process:
Available to all N.C. small businesses and request can be up to $2 million.
There is no cost to apply and be wary for fraudulent companies asking you to pay.
Funds can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that could not have been paid had the disaster not occurred. The loan is not intended to replace lost sales or for expansion.
Make sure you remember your username and password; this will be used for tracking your request.
It will take about 8 – 21 days to process applications and an additional 5 days for disbursement.
It is suggested to submit applications in the early morning or late evening.
It is also recommended to download the loan application and other documents with the application and save often as you are filling it out.
Make sure to monitor your spam email folder for communications from SBA. All communication will come from a .gov email address.
If approved payments would start after December 31, 2021.
Small businesses needing assistance with their application, may contact Laurie Brintle-Jarvis, WCC Small Business Director at (336) 838-6166 or lsbrintle336@wilkescc.edu.
