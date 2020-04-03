The U.S. Small Business Administration opened its application process for the Paycheck Protection Program, a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll on April 3.
The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce's partners at the SBTDC provided a document summarizing available loan programs through the SBA.
A Virtual Town Hall titled "Ins and Outs of SBA Resources" will be held on Wednesday, April 8 at 11 a.m.
In this quickly evolving environment, it can be difficult to keep up with the changes and updates to available resources. Thomas A. Stith III, District Director of NC District Office U.S. SBA and Sharon Harvey, SBA Senior Area Manager for SBA Asheville and Western North Carolina Office in Asheville will join the Ashe Chamber to discuss what the community needs to know about the Small Business Association's current initiatives in response to COVID-19. During this time, answers to any questions about the resources available to small businesses will be provided.
Those interested in joining the webinar can register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uoRCOUPOT2KkNuTH56Z1eg.
A link to join the conversation on April 8 will be provided when registration is complete.
