WEST JEFFERSON — The Town of West Jefferson released new guidelines recommended by Mayor Tom Hartman on Thursday, April 2. These guidelines are designed to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The measures, which are recommended through April 30, will regulate behavior in public environments such as retail stores. Enforcement of these latest measures will help the town of West Jefferson limit the opportunities for transmission of the virus in public places where spread has the potential to occur and prevent the introduction of additional cases from outside the region.
According to the proposed guidelines, only one individual per family should enter a retail store to shop. Children are not recommended to accompany a parent into a retail store if possible or if a person of suitable age is available to provide supervision elsewhere. Social distancing must be maintained at all times while shopping inside a retail store or while in the parking lot.
Signs and directions posted by stores must be followed by shoppers to enable social distancing, reads the guidelines. Shoppers must also wait for preceding customers to check out before placing any items on the check-out counter or conveyor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.