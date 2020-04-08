WILKESBORO — With medical professionals facing shortages of critical resources to fight COVID-19, Wilkes Community College has stepped up to help by loaning six ventilators to the three hospitals in their service area of Wilkes, Ashe and Alleghany counties. Each facility has received two ventilators.
“Another round of thanks and appreciation to WCC — specifically to your respiratory therapy program for loaning us two ventilators. While I hope and pray we don’t need to utilize them, we stand ready if needed. On behalf of the hospital, please pass along our thanks to your staff who have helped and supported us and the community during this time,” said Chad Brown, president Wake Forest Baptist Health Wilkes Medical Center.
After a request from Russell Green of NC Emergency Management, WCC administration and staff responded quickly to get the equipment ready to be shipped.
Billy Woods, WCC dean of health sciences and respiratory therapy director said, “Wilkes Community College and the respiratory therapy program stand ready to assist these facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“We appreciate Wilkes Community College for the loan of the ventilators. We hope we do not reach the point of having to use them, but if needed knowing that we have the equipment for backup is a relief,” said Lisa Edwards, Alleghany Memorial Hospital, respiratory manager.
“Thank you to the WCC administration for their support and assistance with our needs here at Ashe Memorial. We appreciate your support during these trying times,” said Shannon Upchurch, Ashe Memorial Hospital cardiopulmonary manager.
“This is a great example of how Wilkes Community College serves the community,” said Jeff Cox, WCC President. “The hospitals needed these ventilators to handle potentially large numbers of patients, and we were happy to be able to loan these ventilators to them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.