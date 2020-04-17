WEST JEFFERSON — Mayor Tom Hartman has called for a Special Meeting of the Town of West Jefferson Board of Alderman on Tuesday, April 21, at 6 p.m. to hold a public hearing and to discuss regular monthly items along with budget items.
The Town of West Jefferson, Ashe County and the State of North Carolina are under a State of Emergency with provisions for social distancing, limits on gatherings and stay-at- home orders in place.
In order to maintain the safety of the Town residents, staff and the Town Board, this meeting and any future meetings, until further notice will be conducted electronically using the free online application, Zoom.
Board members may choose to attend the meetings in person or by video conference.
The Town is making every effort to ensure that the public is able to not only listen to the meeting, but also to participate in the public hearing and public comment portion of the Board meeting while still maintaining all of the statutory requirements and keeping the public safe.
Please email any public comments or questions to Town Clerk Rebecca Eldreth at clerk@townofwj.com prior to 5 p.m. on the date of the meeting.
Both audio and video of the meeting will be available to the public.
The full agenda can be found at www.townofwjnc.com/meeting-minutes.html
The public can join the meeting through Zoom via computer or cellphone by clicking HERE .
Those interested in participating can also join the meeting through audio only, via telephone.
In order to join via telephone, call 1-929-205-6099. When prompted, enter meeting ID: 828 0856 9395 followed by the pound sign (#). Depending on your carrier, long distance charges may apply.
Meeting ID: 898 0856 9395 Meeting Password: 070558
