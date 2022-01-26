Nicholas Allan Saunders, 29, of Jefferson, N.C., passed away on January 22, 2022, with family by his side after succumbing to an acute illness.
Nick was born on December 13, 1992 to Tina Lewis and Gary Saunders in Boone, North Carolina. He was an Ashe County High School graduate, class of 2011. He enlisted into the US Army with dreams of serving his country but was disqualified due to injury just weeks before his shipping date. He loved working with his hands, and spent the last few years working various construction and landscaping jobs.
Nick will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul with absolute heart of gold. He was genuine, thoughtful, and so effortlessly funny. He just had a presence about him that made him such a pleasure to be around. His unwavering love and friendship had a deeper impact on his friends and family than he could have ever realized.
Nick is survived by his mother, Tina Lewis, his father, Gary Saunders; and his step-mother, Sherry Saunders. He is also survived by his brother, Tyler Saunders; his sister, Tiera Shepard, his sister, Bailey Saunders; his brother, Remington Saunders; his sister, Kinsley Greene; his cousin, Travis Casimir, his cousin Kaitlyn Saunders, his cousin TJ Saunders; and his girlfriend, Calie Bennett. He is also survived by many friends and loved ones who will miss him deeply.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced when they become available.
Online condolences may be shared with the Saunders family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Saunders family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.