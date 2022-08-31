Ashe County is no stranger to giving back to the community that built it. Whether it’s an organization fighting local hunger, or devoting their time to looking after our natural resources, the county has a number of great nonprofits willing to give back to the community.
The New River Conservancy, possibly the most notable non-profit in the area, has continued to protect one of Ashe County’s most treasured natural areas, the New River. The river runs more than 100 miles through forested mountains and pastoral valleys, eventually joining a few miles south of the North Carolina-Virginia line before continuing into Virginia and West Virginia and into the Kanawha and Ohio rivers.
In Ashe County, the New River is a prime location for water sports such as fishing, swimming, canoeing, kayaking and tubing. New River Conservancy makes sure they keep the historic waterway clean, pristine and accessible to those who wish to take a dip into the water.
According to NRC, their mission is to protect the wetland, wood lands and wildlife of the watershed. The nonprofit is responsible for a number of different conservation efforts along the waterway, including organizing volunteer clean up days, funding conservation easements, and monitoring water quality through their water watchers program. The NRC has been purchasing acres upon acres of land in Ashe, and they hope to maintain the beautiful nature in the area.
Other local nonprofits located in Ashe County include Badges of Ashe, which was established to lend support to law enforcement officers, staff and their families of Ashe County, as well as the Ashe County Food Pantry which is the county’s leading food pantry. Aside from keeping the food pantry itself stocked with goods, the Ashe Food Pantry offers delivery programs such as its “Operation Backpack” program which puts healthy, child-appropriate food in the neediest little hands.
Throughout the school year, large family-sized portions of canned and dried food staples, frozen meat, eggs and more are delivered to families in need. During the school year, healthy backpacks go home through the school each week through their partnership with Ashe County Middle School, Mountain View Elementary, Westwood Elementary and the Nest Alliance, insuring that the children always have food to eat.
To learn more about local nonprofits such as the New River Conservancy, Badges of Ashe and the Ashe County Food Pantry, visit ashefoodpantry.org/, badgesofashe.com/ and www.newriverconservancy.org/.
