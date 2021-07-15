Mrs. Anita Mae Childers Miller, 87, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Thursday morning, July 8, 2021 at Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike McElhaney officiating. Burial followed in the Claude Mash Cemetery.
The family received friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday; one hour prior to the funeral service.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Miller; brother, Carl Childers; and a dear brother-in-law, Jack Blevins.
Anita was born on September 23, 1933 in Ashe County to the late Raymond George and Ruby Hazel Dollar Childers. After retiring from Hanes, she spent her time keeping her grandchildren, cooking for her family, sewing, working in flower beds and gardening. Anita loved to travel to visit family and grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and will be missed by all.
She is survived by two daughters, Sue Richardson (Les Colvard) of West Jefferson, Sandy Boone (David) of West Jefferson; one son, Stan Elliott (Marie) of West Jefferson; step-son, Dennis Cockerham (Terry) of New Port Richey, FL; brother, Terry Childers of Charlotte; sister, Iris Blevins of Crumpler; seven grandchildren, Brian Miller (Melissa), Lori Miller, Brent Lawrence (Heidi), Cody Elliott, Brittany Lawrence (Randy Teaster), Curtis Elliott (Brittany), and Dawson Elliott; ten great-grandchildren, Matt Hilton, Blake Lawrence, Ian Miller, Jackson Lawrence, Kaelyn Lawrence, Aubree Elliott, Avery Elliott, Landry Miller, Makenzie Lewis, and Kayla Minton; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Claude Mash Cemetery, c/o Kenneth Mash, 620 Claude Mash Road, Jefferson, NC 28640.