Mrs. Arlena Virginia Barker Creasman, 79 of North Wilkesboro, N.C., wife of LaMar Creasman, died Friday, August 23, 2019 at her home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with the Rev. Kedron Nicholson officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Mrs. Creasman was born June 17, 1940 in Ashe County to Lee and Ilene Gilley Barker. She was a social worker at Wilkes County Social Services and retired from New River Mental Health as a counselor. She also specialized in working with children as a private counselor. She continued working for BROC Head Start as a counselor. Arlena was a friend and caregiver to many. She gave herself to others every day of her life. She loved her family and her many friends. She especially loved her grandkids and great-grandkids and made each of them always feel like they were the favorite.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Kathy Sapp; and her brothers-in-law, Delbert Sapp and Haskell (Frog) Hartsog.
She is survived by two daughters, Vickie Shupe Shew and husband, Claude Shew, Jr., and Robin Shupe Keller and Dave Keller; one son, David Lee Shupe and wife, Karen Rhoades Shupe; five grandchildren, Chris Ferguson and wife, Jessica, Karrie Shew Combs and husband, Matthew, Maggie Shupe, Sophia Shupe, and Amber Keller; six great-grandchildren, Levi Ferguson, Ty Ferguson, Bryce Ferguson, Tori Ferguson, Owen Combs and Addie Combs; one sister, Janet Hartsog; and three special nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to BROC Head Start, 701 Veterans Drive, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659; Wilkes ADAP Program, P.O. Box 968, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659; or NC Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners Program, Wilkes County Center, Executive Drive, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.
Online condolences may be made to www.reinssturdivant.com.
