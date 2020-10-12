Arnold Bryce Grubb, age 88, of Creston, N.C., died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Grubb was born March 16,1932 in Ashe County to the late, William and Lou Stephens Grubb. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Burl, Ervin, Reece, Thomas and G. V. Grubb; and sister, Laila Walker.
Bryce served in US Air Force during the Korean War. His hobbies were fishing, traveling and woodworking.
Mr.Grubb lay in state from 1 – 3 pm Friday, October 9, 2020 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services were private. Burial followed in the Brown Cemetery. Mr.Grubb is survived by, his wife, Maglene Osborne Grubb; son, Lynn Grubb and wife Deb of Creston; sisters, Essie Thomas of Winston-Salem and Sandra Miller of Greensboro. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers appreciated or memorials may be made to Creston Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 9, Creston, NC 28615 or to Medi Home Hospice, PO Box 421, Jefferson,NC 28640. Online condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
