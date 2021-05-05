Arwanna Graybeal Watson, 77, of Warrensville, N.C., passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 at her home.
Arwanna was born January 16, 1944 to the late Wade Denton and Opal Susann Woodard Graybeal in Ashe County, North Carolina. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Talmage E. Watson, one sister, Donna Jean Combs, one brother, David Graybeal, two grandchildren, Shane Pennington and Avan Watson, and one great-grandchild, Zoé Pennington.
Arwanna was a member of Clifton Baptist Church. She enjoyed camping and reading, especially her Bible. She liked to play Mexican Train and Rook with her friends. Mrs. Watson will be remembered as a giving and helping person.
Mrs. Watson is survived by two daughters, Cathy Pennington of Walkertown and Shelia Baldwin and husband, Greg of Lansing; one son, Chris Watson and wife, Shelia of Warrensville; one brother, Joe Graybeal of West Jefferson; and two sisters, Shirley Dunn of Butler, TN and Judy Roark of Jefferson; three grandchildren, Shawna Pennington, Austin Watson and Aaron Watson; and three great-grandchildren, Maddison Pennington, Sydney Pennington and Adon Joyce. Mrs. Watson is also survived by her special friends, Bonnie Woods, Mary Osborne, Brenda Roten and Becky McNeil. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorial services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by the Rev. Jimmy Galgano. The family received friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to The American Heart Association, c/o Sandy Roten, PO Box 132, Lansing, NC 28643.
