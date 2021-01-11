Ava Jean Bare Miller, 69, of Harmony, North Carolina passed away on January 9, 2021.
She was preceded in death by one son, Michael Ryan Miller, and her parents, Jean Upchurch Bare and Wade Hampton Bare.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Michael Paul Miller; her son, Jonathan (Brittany) Miller; and two sisters, Karen (Jim) Hunt, Ann (Don) Edwards. Other relatives left to cherish her memory include Maxine Miller, Matt (Lois) Miller, Meredith (Bill) Griffin, Brittney (Kevin) Pierce, Tyler (Nick) Bost, Jodee (Ken) Hunt, Thom Hunt and Donald Edwards.
Ava was born in Jefferson, North Carolina on March 29, 1951. She graduated from Ashe Central High School and Appalachian State University. As a retired educator, she faithfully served students in both Wake and Iredell County Schools.
Ava will be remembered for her genuinely kind, loving and gentle spirit. She appreciated the quiet serenity of her farm home and enjoyed fellowship in groups which included Garden Club, Southern Belles, Scotts Hens and South Iredell teachers. She loved animals and poured affection on her pets. In retirement, she particularly enjoyed traveling with her sisters and cruises with her husband.
She loved returning to her native Ashe County. Ava’s kindness was guided by her faith. She was baptized in the New River and made her profession of faith at Orion Baptist Church.
The body lay in state on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel in Jefferson, NC. The family will not be present to receive friends during this time.
A private family service will be held by the Rev. Owen Peeler with burial to follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Orion Baptist Church or to Iredell Hospice and Palliative Care; 2347 Simonton Rd. Statesville, NC 28625.
