Barbara Lorraine Wolfrom Knapp, 80, of Millers Creek, N.C., passed away Thursday, October 8th 2020 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
She was born October 5th, 1940 to the late Herbert Wolfrom and Gertrude Pearse Wolfrom of NJ.
Barbara married, and is survived by her husband and first love, Edward Knapp together for 64 years. He was her forever best friend, partner, lover and a place her heart could call home. She is also survived by her three children, son, Kurt Knapp and wife Judy Knapp; daughter, Denise Mitru and husband Zoltan Mitru; and son, Randolph Knapp and wife Denise Knapp; her grandchildren, Geena Mitru, Ian Knapp, Alayna Mitru, and Emily Knapp. A niece Karen Magers and nephew Norman Wolfrom.
Barbara was a very compassionate and kind hearted soul and spent her early years riding horses, boating, and spending time with her friends. In her free time, she loved going to Auctions and adding to her collections as displayed throughout her home. Her two passions were Painting and Baking.
As an extremely talented painter and love of wildlife, she loved sitting on her back porch and watching the small animals such as birds, raccoon and deer that live on the mountain with her. She has a lifelong love for animals having many over the years who rarely left her side, and was a Veterinary Technician before moving to North Carolina and retiring. Barbara was also an avid baker, and was well known in her circles for this talent and would never show up to an event without cookies, cakes, or providing another sweet treat per request. Family was very important to her.
Barbara will be missed dearly. As a very private person and according to her wishes, a private memorial was held at Boone Family Funeral Home.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.