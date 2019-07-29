Mr. Barry Charles Brinegar, 65, of Mt. Airy, N.C., formerly of Ashe County, N.C., passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randy Edwards and the Rev. Wayne Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the New River Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Boone Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Brinegar was born in Hartford County, Maryland on November 21, 1953, to the late Charles Melvin Brinegar and Mozelle Pugh Brinegar. He worked as a supervisor at Land Form Construction and Sowers Construction, both in Mt. Airy. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, riding his Harley-Davidson and cooking. He was especially known for his wonderful cheese cakes.
Barry is survived by his mother, Mozelle Brinegar, of West Jefferson; a daughter, April Weaver-Taracido, of West Jefferson; two sons, Chad Stewart and Jay Stewart, both of Charleston, S.C.; two sisters, Ginger Greer and husband, Larry, of West Jefferson and Kim Blevins and husband, Shane, of Crumpler; two granddaughters, Karanda Weaver and Skyler Taracido, both of West Jefferson; a grandson, Booker Stewart, of Charleston, SC; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to New River Cemetery, c/o Terry Pruitt, 1175 Smithey Road, Crumpler, NC 28617 or Samaritans Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
The family will be meeting at the home of Moselle Brinegar at 153 Dogwood Road in West Jefferson, NC 28694.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
